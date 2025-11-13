Video Shows Truck Carrying Empty Tin Boxes Entering EVM room In Bihar, RJD Holds Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tension flared in Sasaram late last night as RJD workers and candidates staged a protest outside the Vajra Griha centre, where EVMs for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections are stored. The uproar was triggered by the arrival of a truck carrying empty tin boxes, raising concerns about the security of the voting machines just hours before counting is set to begin.

Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections is scheduled for November 14, heightening the stakes for all parties.

Chaos at Vajra Griha Centre

According to Jagran’s Sasaram correspondent, chaos erupted when the truck entered the Vajra Griha centre at the Market Committee Takiya complex. Supporters of multiple candidates, particularly from the RJD, gathered at the gate, demanding explanations and raising concerns over the security of the machines.

Authorities Rush to Calm Situation

In response, District Magistrate Udita Singh and Superintendent of Police Roshan Kumar rushed to the scene to manage the situation. Several RJD candidates, including Rajesh Yadav (Dinara), Satendra Shah (Sasaram), and Anita Chaudhary (Nokha), expressed concerns over a malfunctioning CCTV inside the centre and staged a brief sit-in protest.

Allegations of Force Denied

The candidates and their supporters alleged that authorities had used force to disperse the gathering. However, SP Roshan Kumar denied any use of force, confirming only that the truck had arrived from the Shivsagar Dispatch Center in the Chenari Assembly constituency.

Election Officials Seek Clarification

The District Election Officer and DM has formally sought clarification from the Returning Officer of Chenari Assembly, Lalit Ranjan, asking why the truck carrying empty boxes was sent after the strong room had been sealed. The EVM strong room is located within the Market Committee premises near the Sasaram Nagar police station.