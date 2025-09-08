Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Vice President Election: PM Modi To Be First Voter On Tuesday, Set To Host Dinner For NDA MPs On Poll Eve

Vice President Election: PM Modi To Be First Voter On Tuesday, Set To Host Dinner For NDA MPs On Poll Eve

Ahead of the Vice Presidential election on September 9th, PM Modi will be the first voter and host a dinner for NDA MPs to solidify unity behind their candidate, CP Radhakrishnan.

By : ANI | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first voter to cast his vote in the Vice Presidential Elections on Tuesday. PM Modi will cast his vote along with Punjab and Haryana MPs, sources said on Monday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ram Mohan Naidu and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde have been appointed as election agents for the Vice Presidential polls.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on September 8, a day before the Vice-Presidential election on September 9, according to a senior NDA leader.

According to a senior NDA leader, "PM Modi will host a dinner for NDA MPs on the eve of the vice-presidential election. Such interactions have always proven fruitful in strengthening unity and nurturing bonds within the alliance."

The leader further added, "While our candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, enjoys the full support of all NDA partners, the dinner will help ensure complete coordination and unity among MPs during the voting."

Earlier on July 21, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons, leaving the seat of Vice President vacant. Hence, an election was scheduled on September 9 for the post, which will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament.

The elections of the Vice President are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
