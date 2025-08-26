Union Minister Slams Gandhis For Sharing Stage With Revanth Reddy in Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra

Patna, Aug 26 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to "apologise to the people of Bihar" for inviting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The senior BJP leader made the remark at a function here, organised by the party's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, on a day when Reddy was spotted with the siblings in Supaul district.

"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should apologise to the people of Bihar. Revanth Reddy had said the DNA of Bihar is inferior. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is with them in the yatra, should also apologise," he said.

Reddy had reportedly made the remark a couple of years ago when he had said that his predecessor, K Chandrasekar Rao, the BRS president, "has a Bihari DNA" which was not of the same quality as "Telangana DNA".

Pradhan, who is a former BJP national general secretary for Bihar, also charged the INDIA bloc with "spreading rumours" of 'vote chori' (vote theft) and, in an apparent defence of the deletion of names of lakhs of people from the electoral rolls, remarked, "Our country is not a shelter (dharmashala) for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis." "A lot of youngsters are present here. I would suggest that they do a search on Google, Grok and ChatGPT on 'vote chori' in Bihar. The results would throw up instances of large-scale booth capturing, which was the order of the day when RJD and Congress enjoyed power," Pradhan alleged.

