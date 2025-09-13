Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025TVK Chief Vijay Targets DMK At Tiruchirappalli Rally, But Audio Issues Drown Out Speech

TVK Chief Vijay Targets DMK At Tiruchirappalli Rally, But Audio Issues Drown Out Speech

Cadres, fans and the people who had gathered in thousands chanted 'Vijay, Vijay' as his speech became almost incomprehensible barring some remarks, words and points.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Sep 13 (PTI) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay's address from atop his campaign vehicle here on Saturday was marred by audio issues and out of his 20-minute speech, barely one to two minutes was audible and clear. Cadres, fans and the people who had gathered in thousands chanted 'Vijay, Vijay' as his speech became almost incomprehensible barring some remarks, words and points.

"Will you vote for the DMK? he asked after raising a number of questions seeking to push the Chief Minister M K Stalin-led government to a tight corner.

One of his key accusation was that the DMK government did not fulfill its assurances made ahead of the 2021 Assembly election. He also hit out at the DMK regime over the illegal kidney sale racket.

When Vijay began his speech by 3 PM, he outlined the significance of choosing Tiruchirappalli for his maiden rally.

He said that it was here that Dravidian icon, DMK founder CN Annadurai decided in 1956 to enter the electoral race.

It was here that AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran held his first state conference in 1974 after launching his party in 1972.

Tiruchirappali was renowned also for communal harmony and rationalist leader 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy lived here.

During the days of yore, before going to battlefield, kings used to pray to their family deities. Similarly, Vijay said he has visited Tiruchirappalli.

Any political initiative, when started in Tiruchirappalli, would eventually become a turning point, he said.

Meanwhile, the party acknowledged that the technical glitch led to audio issues. TVK said that the issue has been addressed and that the chief's speech could be hereafter heard clearly.

Clad in white shirt, Vijay delivered his address from a raised platform-like structure on the top of the campaign bus and cadres continuously flung party flags at him. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
