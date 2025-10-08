Tejashwi Yadav May Contest From Two Seats In Bihar Elections, Check Details

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is likely to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from two constituencies this time.

Tejashwi, who currently represents the Raghopur seat, is expected to contest again from there. In addition, sources say he may also enter the fray from Phulparas in Madhubani district, a move that could have a significant political impact across the Mithilanchal region.

Notably, former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur had once represented Phulparas. The RJD’s strategy appears to be aimed at consolidating not just its traditional Muslim-Yadav vote base but also expanding support among the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), who constitute around 36% of Bihar's population.

In a related move, the RJD recently appointed Mangni Lal Mandal, a prominent EBC leader from Phulparas, as the party’s state president, a decision seen as an effort to strengthen the party’s roots in Mithilanchal.

Political observers say Tejashwi’s candidature from Phulparas could send a strong message to the EBC community and bolster the RJD’s prospects in the region. Tejashwi’s dual contest could be a strategic step to widen his appeal across Bihar.

Seat-Sharing Still Under Discussion In Mahagathbandhan

Though Tejashwi is reportedly finalising his constituencies, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to announce its official seat-sharing formula.

According to early indications, the RJD may contest around 125–130 seats, Left parties 30–35, and Mukesh Sahani’s VIP about 18–20. The RLJP could get 3–4 seats, while the JMM may contest 2–3 seats.

A final announcement on seat-sharing is expected soon.