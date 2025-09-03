Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav hit back at ruling NDA in Bihar over 'abuse row' involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her mother saying the BJP MLAs have also abused his mother and sisters in the past.

He also slammed the saffron party-led NDA of "impure and insincere politics" by calling for a Bihar bandh in protest against the alleged abuse during the Congress' "Voter Adhikar Yatra".

"No one's mother should be abused. We are not in favour of this; it's not in our culture. But PM Modi spoke about Sonia Gandhi, and questions were raised on Nitish Kumar's DNA," said the Leader of Opposition in state assembly speaking to reporters in Patna.

"BJP MLAs have abused my mother and sisters in the assembly. BJP spokespersons repeatedly insult women on live camera... The people of Bihar know everything. The Prime Minister was abroad for so many days, and when he came here, he started crying, but he was laughing abroad," he added.

'BJP Rattled By Yatra's Success'

Hitting out at BJP over its call for bandh in the state on Tuesday, Yadav said, "They are in power and yet they are calling a bandh." ""The BJP is rattled by the success of our yatra that covered a distance of more than 1,300 kilometres across 25 districts," he added.

"The bandh will only force the closure of schools for the day. But it happens on days when the PM comes to Bihar. So, the NDA must be fine with it," Yadav said.

He also took a dig at Modi's recent trip to Japan and China saying, "After that unfortunate incident, the PM had gone abroad. We have seen pictures and photos of him smiling and laughing with foreign dignitaries. But as soon as he returned home, he decided it was time to weep."