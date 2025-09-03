Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025‘BJP MLAs Abused My Mother, Sisters In Assembly’: Tejashwi Hits Back Over PM Modi 'Abuse' Row, Bandh Call

‘BJP MLAs Abused My Mother, Sisters In Assembly’: Tejashwi Hits Back Over PM Modi 'Abuse' Row, Bandh Call

He accused the BJP of insincere politics, highlighting Modi's past remarks and questioning his emotional display after returning from abroad.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav hit back at ruling NDA in Bihar over 'abuse row' involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her mother saying the BJP MLAs have also abused his mother and sisters in the past. 

He also slammed the saffron party-led NDA of "impure and insincere politics" by calling for a Bihar bandh in protest against the alleged abuse during the Congress' "Voter Adhikar Yatra".

"No one's mother should be abused. We are not in favour of this; it's not in our culture. But PM Modi spoke about Sonia Gandhi, and questions were raised on Nitish Kumar's DNA," said the Leader of Opposition in state assembly speaking to reporters in Patna. 

"BJP MLAs have abused my mother and sisters in the assembly. BJP spokespersons repeatedly insult women on live camera... The people of Bihar know everything. The Prime Minister was abroad for so many days, and when he came here, he started crying, but he was laughing abroad," he added.


'BJP Rattled By Yatra's Success'

Hitting out at BJP over its call for bandh in the state on Tuesday, Yadav said, "They are in power and yet they are calling a bandh." ""The BJP is rattled by the success of our yatra that covered a distance of more than 1,300 kilometres across 25 districts," he added. 

"The bandh will only force the closure of schools for the day. But it happens on days when the PM comes to Bihar. So, the NDA must be fine with it," Yadav said. 

He also took a dig at Modi's recent trip to Japan and China saying, "After that unfortunate incident, the PM had gone abroad. We have seen pictures and photos of him smiling and laughing with foreign dignitaries. But as soon as he returned home, he decided it was time to weep." 

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tejashwi Yadav PM Modi Bihar Elections 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR On Kunbi Certificate
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget