A Booth Slip, also known as a Voter Information Slip, is a reference document containing your polling station, serial number in the electoral roll, and voting timings. It helps voters find their booth easily.
Tamil Nadu Election: Booth Slips Explained, What Voters Must Know Before Casting Their Vote?
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 will be held on April 23 and voters can use Booth Slip to easily find their polling station and roll number. Here’s how to download your booth slip and whether it’s mandatory.
- Booth slip details polling station, serial number, and timing.
- Download voter information slip via ECI online portals.
- Voter Helpline App offers convenient mobile slip access.
- Slip aids location; valid ID card required for voting.
With the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 scheduled for April 23, voters across the state are preparing to head to polling stations. Among the documents often discussed ahead of voting day is the Voter Information Slip, widely known as the Booth Slip, which helps simplify the voting process.
What Is A Booth Slip
The Booth Slip is issued to voters as a quick reference document containing key polling details. It mentions the polling station assigned to a voter, their serial number in the electoral roll, and the timing of voting. While it is not mandatory, it plays a practical role in helping voters identify their booth easily and avoid last-minute confusion at polling centres.
How to Access It Online
Voters can download the booth slip through official portals maintained by the Election Commission of India.
By visiting voters.eci.gov.in or electoralsearch.eci.gov.in, users can search their details in the electoral roll using personal information, EPIC number, or a registered mobile number. After entering the required details and captcha, the voter profile appears, allowing users to view or download the slip in PDF format for printing or digital use.
Mobile App Makes It Faster
For those who prefer using smartphones, the Voter Helpline App offers a quicker alternative. Once installed, users can search their name in the electoral roll using their EPIC number or by scanning the barcode on their voter ID. The booth slip can then be downloaded directly to the device, making it convenient for on-the-go access.
Is It Required For Voting?
Despite its usefulness, the booth slip is not a valid identity document and is not compulsory for casting a vote. Voters must carry an approved ID such as a voter ID card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or driving licence to be allowed to vote. The slip simply acts as a guide to help locate polling details efficiently.
If You Haven’t Received One
Booth Level Officers generally distribute these slips door-to-door before elections. However, if a voter has not received one or has misplaced it, there is no cause for concern. The online portals and mobile app provide easy access, ensuring that no one is left without the necessary information.
For any further clarification, voters can reach out to the Election Commission’s toll-free helpline at 1950 for assistance related to electoral rolls or polling details.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is a Booth Slip and what information does it contain?
How can I download my Booth Slip online?
You can download your Booth Slip by visiting voters.eci.gov.in or electoralsearch.eci.gov.in. Search your details using personal information, EPIC number, or mobile number, then view or download the slip.
Can I access my Booth Slip using a mobile app?
Yes, the Voter Helpline App allows you to search for your name using your EPIC number or by scanning your voter ID barcode. You can then download the booth slip directly to your device.
Is the Booth Slip mandatory for voting?
No, the Booth Slip is not mandatory for voting and is not a valid identity document. You must carry an approved ID like a voter ID card or Aadhaar card to cast your vote.
What should I do if I haven't received my Booth Slip?
If you haven't received your Booth Slip, you can easily access and download it online through the ECI websites or the Voter Helpline App. Booth Level Officers also distribute them door-to-door.