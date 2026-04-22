Tamil Nadu Election: Booth Slips Explained, What Voters Must Know Before Casting Their Vote?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Booth slip details polling station, serial number, and timing.

Download voter information slip via ECI online portals.

Voter Helpline App offers convenient mobile slip access.

Slip aids location; valid ID card required for voting.

With the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 scheduled for April 23, voters across the state are preparing to head to polling stations. Among the documents often discussed ahead of voting day is the Voter Information Slip, widely known as the Booth Slip, which helps simplify the voting process.

What Is A Booth Slip

The Booth Slip is issued to voters as a quick reference document containing key polling details. It mentions the polling station assigned to a voter, their serial number in the electoral roll, and the timing of voting. While it is not mandatory, it plays a practical role in helping voters identify their booth easily and avoid last-minute confusion at polling centres.

How to Access It Online

Voters can download the booth slip through official portals maintained by the Election Commission of India.



By visiting voters.eci.gov.in or electoralsearch.eci.gov.in, users can search their details in the electoral roll using personal information, EPIC number, or a registered mobile number. After entering the required details and captcha, the voter profile appears, allowing users to view or download the slip in PDF format for printing or digital use.

Mobile App Makes It Faster

For those who prefer using smartphones, the Voter Helpline App offers a quicker alternative. Once installed, users can search their name in the electoral roll using their EPIC number or by scanning the barcode on their voter ID. The booth slip can then be downloaded directly to the device, making it convenient for on-the-go access.

Is It Required For Voting?

Despite its usefulness, the booth slip is not a valid identity document and is not compulsory for casting a vote. Voters must carry an approved ID such as a voter ID card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or driving licence to be allowed to vote. The slip simply acts as a guide to help locate polling details efficiently.

If You Haven’t Received One

Booth Level Officers generally distribute these slips door-to-door before elections. However, if a voter has not received one or has misplaced it, there is no cause for concern. The online portals and mobile app provide easy access, ensuring that no one is left without the necessary information.

For any further clarification, voters can reach out to the Election Commission’s toll-free helpline at 1950 for assistance related to electoral rolls or polling details.