HomeElection 2025‘No Entry For BJP In Tamil Nadu’: CM Stalin Slams Union Govt’s ‘Dominance’, Claims AIADMK ‘Mortgaged’

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticised the BJP-led union government for allegedly undermining states' rights, imposing Hindi, and obstructing Tamil Nadu's progress. He accused AIADMK of subservience to the BJP.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 11:32 PM (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday hit out at what he described as Delhi’s dominance, asserting that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would continue to emphasise the term “union government” to underline that states are the foundation of the nation.

Addressing the DMK’s Mupperum Vizha, Stalin launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over several issues, including the alleged push for Hindi, the refusal to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, non-disbursement of education funds, “concealing” the antiquity of the Keeladi excavations, and “usurping” voting rights in the name of electoral roll revisions, news agency PTI reported.

‘No-entry for BJP in Tamil Nadu’: Stalin

Declaring that “it is no-entry in Tamil Nadu at all times for repressive measures, dominance and imposition, and in total, it is no-entry for the BJP,” Stalin linked the state’s resistance to the legacy of reformist leader E V Ramasamy ‘Periyar,’ Dravidian icon C N Annadurai, and late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi.

He pointed out that although the BJP was in power at the Centre for a third consecutive term, its political manoeuvring had failed in Tamil Nadu. “Don’t you understand us still?” he asked, while stressing that the DMK “boldly and directly opposes BJP-led Centre’s ‘anti-people’ activities.”

The DMK chief cautioned that efforts to undermine his government through the Governor’s office would be legally resisted. He invoked the anti-Hindi agitations of the 1960s, saying, “through such a struggle entire India was safeguarded.”

“If the BJP was not prevented right away, they will move towards not having states at all and they conducted a ‘trial’ in Kashmir in this regard,” Stalin alleged, urging youngsters to defend rights that had been secured through sacrifice.

“The struggle is not that of a party or for the sake of power. However, it is for the sake of Tamil Nadu and the entire state should come together and unite,” he said, calling the battle a historic duty to protect the future of the next generation.

Stalin accused the BJP of obstructing Tamil Nadu’s progress, branding its ideology “Saffron ideology” and declaring that the DMK would continue to resist the BJP-led union government. “Only the states constitute the foundation of a strong nation; and in order to emphasise that, we stress and use the term union government and do not use the term central government,” he added.

AIADMK ‘Mortgaged to BJP’: Stalin

The DMK president also targeted AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, alleging he had surrendered the party to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “In order to protect himself from ‘raids’, Palaniswami mortgaged AIADMK with BJP,” Stalin charged, contrasting the party’s founding principles of “Annaism” with what he termed as “Adimayism (servitude).”

Reaffirming DMK’s strength, Stalin said: “Since 2019, DMK has won all elections it has faced. This is not a usual victory, we have made all enemies shake. This victory will surely continue in 2026 assembly election too. Dravidian model 2.0 Governance will surely be formed.”

News agency ANI quoted him as saying: “AIADMK once claimed to stand for self-respect, but today it has fallen into subservience, seeking refuge under Amit Shah. While many parties that promised change and transformation have vanished, the DMK has remained strong. Tamil Nadu is a no-entry zone for the BJP. No one can defeat the DMK in this state, and Karur is not just a district, it is DMK’s own land.”

Stalin Confident Of ‘Dravidian model 2.0’

The Chief Minister also highlighted Tamil Nadu’s economic progress, asserting: “We are proud to say that we have made Tamil Nadu the only state in India which has achieved a double-digit economic growth. That’s why some are jealous to see our successful Dravidian model government.”

Stalin, in his addres,s expressed confidence, predicting a resounding victory for the DMK in 2026 and pledging to usher in “Dravidian model 2.0.”

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
