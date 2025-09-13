CM Stalin Says DMK Respects Public Order, Takes Veiled Dig At Vijay’s ‘I Am Coming’ Campaign

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCM Stalin Says DMK Respects Public Order, Takes Veiled Dig At Vijay’s ‘I Am Coming’ Campaign

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised gatherings that disrupt public order, seemingly referencing actor Vijay's recent tour.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Sep 13 (PTI) The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was not a movement that disrupted public tranquility through the din of a large gathering, but one that preserved the state’s unique identity and built modern Tamil Nadu, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

In a veiled attack on actor-politician Vijay’s maiden state-wide tour from Tiruchirappalli today, where the frenzied fans of the actor surged to receive him and at certain places broke the medians to gain closer access to their leader, Stalin said his party cadres were disciplined and a dedicated lot who always evinced interest in constructive activities.

"The DMK is not a movement that gathers unprincipled crowds and disturbs the public. DMK is not a movement that shouts, makes noise and disrupts public life. When we gather, we assemble as a disciplined battalion; and after the meeting, we disperse as soldiers with a mission," Stalin said in a letter to party cadres.

He urged his party members to attend without fail DMK’s annual "Mupperum vizha" event to be held in Karur on September 17 to commemorate the birth anniversaries of rationalist leader ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy, and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, and the DMK’s founding day.

The tri celebrations inspire the party men and as one among them, he was proud to carry forward the legacy. "So, no old or new political adversaries can harm the DMK with a long history of 75 years and going strong," the chief minister said and added that the "fortress" called DMK was firmly rooted in its principles.

The grand event would commence at 5 pm on September 17, and it will be presided over by the party general secretary Duraimurugan. Party treasurer and LS member T R Baalu, principal secretary and Minister K N Nehru, and others would take part, he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
