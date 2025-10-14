Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Divya Gautam To Contest Bihar Polls As INDIA Bloc Candidate

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Divya Gautam To Contest Bihar Polls As INDIA Bloc Candidate

Divya Gautam, a theatre artist and former leader of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), will contest from the Digha assembly seat in the upcoming Bihar elections next month.

Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Divya Gautam, has been named as the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation’s candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Gautam, a former All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader, will contest from the Digha constituency. She is likely to file her nomination papers on Wednesday, October 15.

The CPI(ML) Liberation is a part of the opposition's INDIA bloc and will contest the upcoming Bihar polls under the Mahagathbandhan banner along with allies Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. 

Who Is Divya Gautam?

Divya Gautam, who is a theatre artist, holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Patna College, and a postgraduate degree in the same field.

She has served as an assistant professor at Patna Women’s College and worked as a supply inspector in Bihar’s food and consumer protection department, NDTV reported.

NDA Seat-Sharing Finalised, INDIA Bloc Yet To Reveal Details

While the Mahagathbandhan has yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement, smaller alliance partners have begun announcing candidates for constituencies they are comfortable of being allotted.

Earlier, CPI(M), another Left ally with two sitting MLAs, confirmed that both Ajay Kumar and Satyendra Yadav will file their nominations on October 14 and 18 respectively. The largest alliance partner, the RJD, is also yet to reveal its list, even as leaders continued to gather outside party president Lalu Prasad's house.

The ruling NDA, however, has settled its seat-sharing deal. As per the arrangement, the BJP will contest 101 of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has agreed to a proportionate share, scaling back its earlier demand for dominance. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, will contest from 29 seats, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and Hindustani Awam Morcha founder Jitan Ram Manjhi have been allotted six seats each.

The state will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11. Vote counting will be done on November 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Elections 2025
Election 2025
'Will Not Get Up Till...': Miffed Gopal Mandal's Sit-In Outside Nitish Kumar's House For Bihar Election Ticket
Security Heightened Outside Nitish's House After Miffed JD (U) Leaders Protest For Bihar Election Ticket
World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Election 2025
Bihar RJD Faces Confusion As Symbols Distributed To Candidates By Lalu Withdrawn After Tejashwi's Return
India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
