Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest Bihar Polls? This Is What The Social Media Star Said

HomeElection 2025Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest Bihar Polls? This Is What The Social Media Star Said

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur, who enjoys a massive following on social media, has responded to reports suggesting that she may contest in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

"I too have been seeing these things on TV. I recently visited Bihar and had the opportunity to meet Nityanand Rai and Vinod Tawde. We discussed Bihar’s future. No official announcement has been made at this time, but let’s see what happens. I would like to stand from my village constituency because I have an attachment to it," Thakur told reporters.

When asked about which party she would support or represent, Thakur declined to comment, saying, “I don’t want to say anything on that right now. I’m standing strong to contribute whatever possible towards the country’s development.”

While there has been speculation about her possible political debut, the singer has clarified that no formal decision has been made yet.

Bihar Assembly Elections

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.

In the first phase, 121 constituencies will go to polls on November 6, while 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14, the ECI said.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that over 7.4 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming elections, including 14 lakh first-time voters. He assured that the polls will be conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

The Election Commission also announced 17 new initiatives to be implemented during the Bihar polls, including compulsory webcasting at all polling stations and a mobile phone-deposit facility for voters.

The term of the current 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 22.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
