Rohini Acharya Slams Those Questioning Her Kidney Donation To Father Lalu Prasad: 'Will Retire From Politics If...'

Rohini Acharya Slams Those Questioning Her Kidney Donation To Father Lalu Prasad: 'Will Retire From Politics If...'

Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya, refuted allegations that her kidney donation to her father was a lie and politically motivated. She challenged detractors to prove their claims.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Wednesday voiced distress over "people with dirty minds" alleging that it was a "lie" that she had donated a kidney to her ailing father.

The 47-year-old, who is said to have been cold-shouldered by supporters of her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, her father's heir apparent, came out with a post on X, without identifying those who had offended her.

In the post, in Hindi, she wrote, "It is my open challenge to people with dirty minds and their patrons, if they prove that I curried favours with anybody for anyone and that it is a lie that I have donated a kidney to my father, then I shall retire from politics and public life".

A medical graduate who chose to become a homemaker after marriage and settle down with her husband and children in Singapore, Acharya came into limelight during her father's transplant a few years ago when she earned plaudits for her "sacrifice".

Last year, she took the political plunge, contesting on an RJD ticket the Saran Lok Sabha seat, which her father had represented years ago, but failed to wrest the constituency from Rajiv Pratap Rudy of BJP, a several-term MP.

Acharya, who has of late come out with a number of cryptic social media posts, triggering speculations of a feud in the family, sought an apology from her detractors in her latest tweet.

"Slanderers and instigators, if they fail to prove their calumny against me, should publicly apologise to me and every mother, daughter and sister of the country", said Acharya.

She added, "They should also pledge that they henceforth shall never say anything malicious about anybody's mother, sister or daughter".

A section of the media here is interpreting the last part of the tirade by Acharya as being aimed at the RJD and its ally Congress, which have been under attack from the BJP-led NDA for abusive language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother at a couple of public meetings. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:46 PM (IST)
Bihar Election Rohini Acharya RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Election 2025
