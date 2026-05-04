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Ramnagar Election LIVE Vote Counting: From Ramnagar Assembly constituency, who is leading and who is trailing, Watch LIVE
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Ramnagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: From Ramnagar, who is leading and who is trailing. Watch LIVE
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Ramnagar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Ramnagar constituency number 217 of West Bengal, was won by Akhil Giri in 2021 from TMC who secured 112622 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Swadesh Ranjan Nayak from BJP who secured 100105 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 12517 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Ramnagar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:31 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Ramnagar West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE
West Bengal Election 2026 Vote Counting LIVE: Stay with ABP Live for the fastest coverage of the West Bengal Ramnagar Assembly elections. The live vote counting for the West Bengal elections will begin shortly.
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