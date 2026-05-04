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Raina (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Raina (SC) Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromRaina (SC) constituency, win loss tally here.
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Raina (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Raina (SC) constituency number 261 of West Bengal, was won by Shampa Dhara in 2021 from TMC who secured 108752 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Manik Roy from BJP who secured 90547 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 18205 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Raina (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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