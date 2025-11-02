Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Rahul, Priyanka, Kanhaiya Among Congress's Star Campaigners For 2nd Phase Bihar Polls

Rahul, Priyanka, Kanhaiya Among Congress's Star Campaigners For 2nd Phase Bihar Polls

The Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Kanhaiya Kumar and Independent MP Pappu Yadav, are among the party's 40 star campaigners for the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls.

AICC in-charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Syed Naseer Hussain, as well as senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Gaurav Gogoi, Mohammad Jawed and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, are also on the list.

The Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has RJD, Congress and Left parties as the main constituents, on Thursday declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Meira Kumar, Pramord Tiwiri, Ajay Rai, Imran Pratapgarhi, Pawan Khera, Shakeel Ahmed, Ranjeet Ranjan, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Jignesh Mevani, Anil Jaihind and Rajendra Pal Gautam are also on the star campaigners list for the second phase of polls released by the party.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Polls Congress Star Campaigners Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
JDU Mokama Candidate Anant Singh Arrested In Dularchand Murder Case, Named 'Prime Accused'
JDU Mokama Candidate Anant Singh Arrested In Dularchand Murder Case
World
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Election 2025
Bihar Election: Amit Shah Warns Of ‘Jungle Raj’, Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At ‘Delhi Rule’
Bihar Election: Amit Shah Warns Of ‘Jungle Raj’, Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At ‘Delhi Rule’
Election 2025
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget