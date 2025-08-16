Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Rahul Gandhi To Launch 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar Tomorrow Over Electoral Roll Concerns

Rahul Gandhi To Launch 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar Tomorrow Over Electoral Roll Concerns

The 15-day yatra, covering 25 districts, aims to build momentum for the INDIA bloc before assembly polls.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna, Aug 16 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday launch a yatra to highlight the alleged assault on the people’s right to vote through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, former state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is likely to be in the state for over a fortnight till the ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ concludes with a rally in Patna on September 1.

“Tomorrow, Gandhi will launch the yatra from Sasaram. All the necessary permission has been obtained from the authorities concerned. The yatra will build a tempo in favour of the INDIA bloc ahead of the assembly polls,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Replying to a query, he said Gandhi was likely to “stay in Bihar for nearly 15 days” to lead the yatra, which will cover “25 districts of the state” with three “break days” on August 20, 25 and 31.

“At Sasaram, Rahul Gandhi is likely to be joined by Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, besides our other alliance partners, including three Left parties. For the final rally in Patna on September 1, we will try to bring leaders of as many like-minded parties as possible,” Singh said.

“We have been left with no option, but to hit the streets. Our pleas for a discussion on the sensitive issue in Parliament have fallen on deaf ears. The behaviour of the Election Commission reminds us of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s warning that the Constitution faced the greatest threat from those who were either stupid or cunning,” he said.

All parties, including NDA partners like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, have voiced concerns over the special intensive revision, as part of which names of “lakhs of people have been deleted from the electoral rolls”, Singh asserted.

“Only two parties, the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), have not spoken a word on the issue. In any case, the government headed by Kumar, who has an alliance with the BJP, is all set to be voted out in the upcoming elections. The people of the state are fed up with the current regime,” he claimed.

Asked about Union minister Giriraj Singh’s fulminations against the proposed yatra of Gandhi, the Congress leader replied with a chuckle: “Yesterday, he and I came here from Delhi by the same plane. He was very much sharing our concerns about special intensive revision. But, in public, he has to toe the party line.” Meanwhile, the RJD launched a two-and-a-half-minute song, with lyrics in a mix of Hindi and Bhojpuri, in a bid to project the key role Tejashwi Yadav is expected to play in the yatra.

In the video of the song, Yadav is seen sharing the space with Gandhi, and hailed as a leader who was vigilant and willing to rouse the people, and ensure “nobody’s right to vote is snatched and the spirit of freedom is never lost”. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections RAHUL GANDHI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Lauds Trump-Putin Meeting, Reiterates Need For Dialogue And Diplomacy: 'Highly Commendable'
India Lauds Trump-Putin Meeting, Reiterates Need For Dialogue And Diplomacy
Entertainment
Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Aamir Khan and Family, Says He Will Not Seek Financial Help
Faissal Khan Breaks All Ties With Aamir Khan: ‘No Longer Part Of The Family’
Entertainment
Balgandharva Rangmandir Set To Light Up With Aadyam’s Latest Play: A Cultural Weekend You Can’t Miss
Balgandharva Rangmandir Set To Light Up With Aadyam’s Latest Play: A Cultural Weekend You Can’t Miss
Astro
Aries Daily Horoscope (17 August, 2025): Positive Growth In Business And Family Brings New Opportunities
Aries Daily Horoscope (17 August, 2025): Positive Growth In Business And Family Brings New Opportunities
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget