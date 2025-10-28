Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon

According to officials, the rainfall is likely soon in Delhi, depending on prevailing weather and cloud conditions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a landmark step to curb rising air pollution, the Delhi government conducted its first-ever cloud seeding trial on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, aiming to induce artificial rainfall over the city.

Officials confirmed that rainfall is likely soon, depending on prevailing weather and cloud conditions. The experiment marks a significant milestone in the capital’s ongoing efforts to address post-Diwali smog and worsening air quality during the winter months.

What is Cloud Seeding?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique used to enhance rainfall or snowfall (or sometimes suppress hail and fog) by artificially stimulating clouds to produce precipitation.

In this case, the outcome of the operation depends on suitable atmospheric factors — particularly sufficient moisture and the presence of seedable clouds. If conditions prove favorable, the effort could trigger artificial rainfall within a few hours or days, potentially providing short-term relief from the heavy smog enveloping the capital.

Aircraft Departed From Kanpur

An aircraft deployed for Delhi’s cloud seeding experiment departed from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The plane was directed toward northwest Delhi’s Burari area, where the trial was scheduled to take place. Officials said the flight faced an initial delay due to poor visibility in Kanpur but took off once weather conditions improved.

 

ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert

(More details awaited)

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live DELHI
