PM Modi Waves ‘Gamcha’ At BJP HQ As NDA Celebrates Bihar Victory: WATCH

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) inched closer to a historic victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday evening, greeting party workers and senior leaders with enthusiasm.

Modi’s Gesture Captures the Mood

Upon arrival, PM Modi raised a traditional gamcha—a signature cloth of Bihar’s cultural identity—and kept swinging it in the air, energising the crowd of party workers. The gesture symbolised both celebration and solidarity with the people of Bihar, reflecting the deep connection the Prime Minister and the BJP share with the state.

NDA’s Path to Victory

With early and mid-counting trends showing the NDA leading across key constituencies, party leaders at the Delhi headquarters hailed the results as a validation of their governance record and development-focused agenda in Bihar. The atmosphere was charged with excitement, and Modi’s presence amplified the festive mood among the supporters gathered to witness the unfolding political milestone.

Cultural Resonance of the Gamcha

The gamcha, widely used in Bihar as a daily accessory and a cultural emblem, became a focal point during the celebrations. By raising it during the celebrations, PM Modi not only acknowledged Bihar’s rich heritage but also celebrated the state’s pivotal role in shaping the NDA’s electoral success.

As counting continued across the state, the presence of the Prime Minister at the party headquarters underscored the importance of Bihar in the NDA’s national strategy and highlighted the party’s intent to maintain close engagement with its grassroots workers in the aftermath of the elections.