Bihar's Beloved ‘Makhana’ Takes Centre Stage At NDA’s Celebrations In Delhi HQ: WATCH

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged ahead in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election results on Monday, celebrations at the BJP’s Delhi headquarters took on a distinctly regional flavour. Videos from the party office showed workers distributing makhana kheer, turning the famed Bihar delicacy into the symbolic centrepiece of the NDA’s victory festivities.

Makhana Becomes A Political Talking Point

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, has long been integral to Bihar’s identity, but its journey into national political discourse began with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. During the election campaign, Gandhi repeatedly emphasised the struggles of Bihar’s farmers, including those in the makhana-growing regions of Mithilanchal. He raised issues related to pricing, procurement, and market access, arguing that producers had not received the support they deserved.

His remarks sparked a wider conversation across the political spectrum. The NDA responded by highlighting its own initiatives for the sector, ultimately turning makhana into an unexpected election narrative that resonated with both farmers and voters.

Formation Of The Makhana Board

Amid rising attention, the government announced the creation of a dedicated Makhana Board aimed at improving cultivation standards, strengthening processing infrastructure, enhancing value addition, and boosting exports. The move was positioned as a step towards securing better returns for farmers and bringing global recognition to a crop deeply rooted in Bihar’s agrarian economy.

The board’s formation became a highlight of the campaign, with the NDA projecting it as evidence of its commitment to empowering rural producers and addressing regional demands.

Cultural Weight Of A Bihar Staple

Beyond politics, makhana holds deep cultural significance in Bihar. Traditionally used in religious rituals, festive offerings, and daily cuisine, the crop is both an economic lifeline and an emblem of the state's pride.

Bihar accounts for over 85 per cent of India’s makhana production, making it central to livelihoods in districts such as Madhubani, Darbhanga, and Sitamarhi.

Serving makhana kheer at the BJP’s Delhi headquarters was therefore more than a celebratory gesture, it was a nod to the state’s cultural heritage at a moment when Bihar’s voters appeared to endorse the NDA with a strong mandate.

Symbolism At The Heart Of Celebration

With videos of the sweet dish being served now circulating widely, NDA supporters have embraced makhana as a symbol of Bihar’s presence and political influence in national conversations. The image of party workers celebrating with a regional delicacy mirrors how deeply the election campaign, and its eventual outcome, was shaped by local issues and identities.

As the final results near completion, the makhana celebrations at the BJP HQ capture both a political message and a cultural moment that a win is sweetened not just by numbers, but by the flavours of Bihar itself.