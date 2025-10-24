Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'BJP-NDA Set To Achieve A Resounding Victory': PM Modi Ahead Of Bihar Visit

'BJP-NDA Set To Achieve A Resounding Victory': PM Modi Ahead Of Bihar Visit

PM Modi predicts a major NDA victory in Bihar's upcoming Assembly polls, starting his campaign in Samastipur, the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the National Democratic Alliance will secure a massive victory in the Bihar Assembly polls.

PM Modi will begin the BJP's poll campaign from Samastipur, the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, where he will pay homage to the departed leader.

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi saluted Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur.

The Prime Minister shared that he would have the privilege to pay tributes to Karpoori Thakur.

Notably, it was the Modi government which conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, on the Dalit leader posthumously.

Karpoori Thakur, a prominent socialist leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar, is remembered for his dedication to social justice and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

Karpoori Thakur's policies, including reservations for backward classes, have had a lasting impact on the state.

In his post, Prime Minister Modi shared that he would address two massive public rallies in the poll-bound state.

He further claimed that the enthusiasm of people in Bihar shows that the BJP is heading for a big win in the polls. "The enthusiasm and excitement of the people of Bihar indicate that the BJP-NDA is set to achieve a resounding victory in Assembly elections this time as well," he said in the post.

Besides the Samastipur rally on Friday, PM Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra on October 30.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold two major election rallies on Friday -- one in Siwan and another in Buxar.

The BJP's state leadership has completed all preparations for the high-profile visits of both PM Modi and Amit Shah, with local units mobilised to ensure massive public turnout.

The rallies by PM Modi and Amit Shah are expected to significantly raise the political temperature in the state and energise the NDA campaign.

Bihar is scheduled to go to the polls in two phases -- November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 24 Oct 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bharat Ratna Samastipur Bihar Elections NDA Prime Minister Karpoori Thakur BIHAR 'Narendra Modi'
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi’s Big Announcement At Bihar Poll Rally, Says NDA To Win ‘Under The Leadership Of…'
PM Modi’s Big Announcement At Bihar Poll Rally, Says NDA To Win ‘Under The Leadership Of…'
India
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
Election 2025
'Bihar Will Give NDA Its Biggest Ever Mandate': PM Modi At Samastipur Rally, Hails CM Nitish Kumar
'Bihar Will Give NDA Its Biggest Ever Mandate': PM Modi At Samastipur Rally
World
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget