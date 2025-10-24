'BJP-NDA Set To Achieve A Resounding Victory': PM Modi Ahead Of Bihar Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the National Democratic Alliance will secure a massive victory in the Bihar Assembly polls.

PM Modi will begin the BJP's poll campaign from Samastipur, the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, where he will pay homage to the departed leader.

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi saluted Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur.

The Prime Minister shared that he would have the privilege to pay tributes to Karpoori Thakur.

Notably, it was the Modi government which conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, on the Dalit leader posthumously.

Karpoori Thakur, a prominent socialist leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar, is remembered for his dedication to social justice and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

Karpoori Thakur's policies, including reservations for backward classes, have had a lasting impact on the state.

In his post, Prime Minister Modi shared that he would address two massive public rallies in the poll-bound state.

He further claimed that the enthusiasm of people in Bihar shows that the BJP is heading for a big win in the polls. "The enthusiasm and excitement of the people of Bihar indicate that the BJP-NDA is set to achieve a resounding victory in Assembly elections this time as well," he said in the post.

Besides the Samastipur rally on Friday, PM Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra on October 30.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold two major election rallies on Friday -- one in Siwan and another in Buxar.

The BJP's state leadership has completed all preparations for the high-profile visits of both PM Modi and Amit Shah, with local units mobilised to ensure massive public turnout.

The rallies by PM Modi and Amit Shah are expected to significantly raise the political temperature in the state and energise the NDA campaign.

Bihar is scheduled to go to the polls in two phases -- November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.

