PM Modi Claims Congress Rift Growing, Cites ‘Muslim League-Maoist’ Divide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress following its heavy defeat in Bihar, calling the party a burden on its allies and forecasting an imminent split driven by internal unrest.

Addressing BJP workers in Delhi after the NDA’s sweeping victory in the state, the Prime Minister said the Congress had failed to secure a single win in six states since 2024 and would struggle to gather even 100 seats across them.

‘Congress Has Become MMC’: PM Modi

PM Modi claimed that the Congress’s political direction had alienated its own ranks. “Today, the Congress has become MMC – Muslim League Maoist Congress and the entire agenda of the Congress now revolves around this, and therefore, within the Congress as well, a separate faction is emerging that is uncomfortable with this negative politics. I think that there could be another major split in the Congress,” he said.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said the “naamdaar” had triggered widespread internal dissatisfaction with his approach and was steering the party towards political collapse.

‘A Liability for Its Allies’

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of divisive politics and lacking any constructive national agenda. He alleged that the party “seeks to promote the agenda of the country’s enemies” and is increasingly viewed with suspicion by its allies. “Even Congress’s allies are beginning to understand that Congress is drowning everyone in its negative politics. That is why, during the Bihar elections, I said that the ‘naamdaar’ of the Congress is practising to drown himself and others in the Bihar elections by taking a dip in the pond,” he said.

PM Modi Calls Congress a ‘Parasite’

Issuing a stern caution to parties aligned with the Congress, PM Modi said the organisation had become a political liability. “I had earlier warned Congress’s allies from this very stage that Congress has become a liability. It is a parasite party that wants to make a comeback by swallowing the vote banks of its allies. That is why even its partners need to be cautious of Congress,” he stated.

He further said the tension between the RJD and the Congress would surface more prominently after their defeat in Bihar, and reminded BJP workers that the Congress had targeted both him and the Election Commission during its “vote theft” campaign.

‘A New Journey’ After Bihar Victory

Calling the NDA’s performance an endorsement of its governance model, PM Modi said Bihar’s mandate had deepened the alliance’s sense of responsibility. “Today’s victory is the beginning of a new journey. The trust that Bihar has placed in us has increased our responsibility even more. I assure you that in the coming five years, Bihar will progress at an even faster pace. New industries will be set up in Bihar, and efforts will be made to ensure that the youth of Bihar get employment within the state itself,” he added.

In closing, he said the NDA’s win reflected approval for its pro-people and development-focused agenda, and reiterated his pledge to end jungle raj in West Bengal.