HomeElection 2025Pan-India SIR: UP, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu — Check 12 States, UTs That Will See Voter List Revision

This initial group is expected to include those states scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2026, where the cleanup exercise will begin first.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Monday announced the launch of the second phase of its major electoral roll cleanup initiative, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), aimed at overhauling and updating voter lists across the country. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said the new phase will be conducted in 12 states and Union Territories.

The exercise will begin with states slated to hold Assembly elections in 2026, marking the first step in a broader nationwide update.

Addressing the media, CEC Gyanesh Kumar confirmed the development, stating, “Phase two of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be held in 12 states and Union Territories.”


Describing the SIR as a critical component of electoral reform, Kumar noted that this is the ninth such exercise since Independence. “The last one happened 21 years ago in 2002–04,” he added, underlining the significance of the current effort to ensure clean, accurate, and inclusive voter rolls.

Which States And UTs Will See Voter List Revision?

Among the states and Union Territories that will see voter list revision are Andaman & Nicobar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

 

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
ECI 'Gyanesh Kumar'
