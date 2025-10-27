Pan-India SIR: ECI Reveals Documents For Verification, Aadhaar Status Defined—Full List Here

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced that the Election Commission will undertake a pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in 12 states and union territories.

“…The voter lists in all states undergoing SIR will be frozen at 12 am tonight. BLOs will distribute Unique Enumeration Forms to all voters on these lists. These forms will contain all relevant details drawn from the current voter registers,” Kumar said.

Pan-India SIR: List Of Documents As Per ECI

List of Indicative (not Exhaustive) Documents, as per ECI, includes:

1. Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU.

2. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987.

3. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority.

4. Passport

5. Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities

6. Permanent Residence certificate issued by competent State authority

7. Forest Right Certificate

8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority

9. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)

10. Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities.

11. Any land/house allotment certificate by Government

12. For Aadhaar, Commission's directions issued vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 09.09.2025 shall apply.

Pan-India SIR: CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Aadhaar Status In Documents

CEC Gyanesh Kumar stressed that an Aadhaar card is not proof of date of birth or domicile. Additionally, this document is also not proof of citizenship, but can be furnished as identity proof in SIR exercise, he added.

CEC Kumar said, "The indicative list of documents, 11 in number with Aadhaar included as the 12th for identity, has been prepared after discussion with almost all CEOs. Still, when a hearing happens and citizenship has to be proven by someone, if they submit some other document, ERO will deliberate on it. But the indicative list of documents will remain the same by and large..."

He further added, "As far as the Aadhaar Card is concerned, the Supreme Court has said that Aadhaar is to be used as per the Aadhaar Act. Sec. 9 of the Aadhaar Act says that Aadhaar will not be the proof of domicile or citizenship. The Supreme Court has given several rulings that Aadhaar is not a proof of date of birth. Keeping this mind, the Aadhaar authority issued its notification, and even today, if you download a new Aadhaar, the card mentions that it is neither a proof of date of birth nor domicile or citizenship. Aadhaar Card is proof of identity and can be used for e-signing too..."

Pan-India SIR: New Documents Not Needed If...

“Once BLOs begin distributing forms to existing electors, individuals can check whether their names appear on the 2003 voter list. If they do, there is no need to submit any additional documents,” Kumar explained.

He added, “Even if a person’s name is not on the list, but their parents’ names appear, they still do not need to provide extra documentation. The voter list from the SIR conducted between 2002 and 2004 will be accessible on http://voters.eci.gov.in, allowing citizens to verify and match entries themselves.”