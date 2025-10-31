NDA vs Mahagathbandhan: Who Promised What In The Bihar Election Manifestos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 approach, both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) have released their manifestos, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest. The Mahagathbandhan unveiled its manifesto on October 28 followed by the NDA on October 31, each offering sharply contrasting visions for Bihar’s future.

NDA Manifesto Bets On Growth, Infrastructure & Jobs

The NDA’s manifesto highlights economic expansion, youth empowerment, and large-scale infrastructure development. It proposes increasing the Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 annually and doubling financial assistance for fish farmers to Rs 9,000. A massive Rs 9 lakh crore investment has been promised for pre-infrastructure development, alongside Mega Skill Centres in every district to train youth for global industries.

The alliance also aims to establish 100 MSME parks and 50,000 new cottage industries, with Chipset, Semiconductor, and Manufacturing Parks planned to boost the IT and technology sectors. Sports development features prominently, with plans for a Sports City and multiple Centres of Excellence.

For education and welfare, the NDA pledges residential schools for Scheduled Caste students in every division, Rs 2,000 monthly support for SC/ST students in higher education, and up to Rs 10 lakh aid for EBC students. It also promises free education for poor children, fortified mid-day meals, 50 lakh new homes, and free ration schemes.

On the infrastructure front, the alliance has promised 7 expressways, 3,600 km of new rail tracks, international airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur, and metro rail projects in four cities. A Rs 5,000 crore fund has also been earmarked for upgrading key schools.

MGB Manifesto Promises Jobs, Pensions & Social Justice

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan manifesto leans heavily on social justice and welfare reforms. It promises to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees and put the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on hold. The reservation for the Most Backward Classes in local bodies will rise from 20% to 30%, and the ban on toddy will be lifted.

The alliance pledges to revive Mandis and Market Committees by restoring the APMC Act, regularise contractual government employees, and implement a domicile policy to ensure employment priority for Bihar residents. Under MGNREGA, the daily wage will increase from Rs 255 to Rs 300, and the 100-day work limit will double to 200 days.

Social security also forms a core part of the MGB’s plan -widows and senior citizens will receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,500, which will increase by Rs 200 every year, while persons with disabilities will get Rs 3,000 per month. The alliance also promises Rs 2 lakh assistance to one crore poor families with a monthly income below Rs 6,000, and strict action against paper leaks and exam irregularities.

With both alliances unveiling ambitious blueprints, the NDA’s development-driven pitch and the Mahagathbandhan’s welfare-focused promises are shaping up to define Bihar’s 2025 electoral showdown.