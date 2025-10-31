Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025‘String Of Lies’: Ashok Gehlot Slams NDA Manifesto Released In Just 26 Seconds

‘String Of Lies’: Ashok Gehlot Slams NDA Manifesto Released In Just 26 Seconds

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who is also present at Gehlot’s press meet, claimed that Nitish Kumar not being allowed to speak on the manifesto was a disrespect for Bihar and Biharis.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna, Oct 30 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that the ruling NDA released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections in a press conference that lasted "only 26 seconds", as they are afraid of facing questions from journalists.

Addressing a press conference here, Gehlot termed the NDA’s manifesto a “string of lies”.

He also wondered why Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and not CM Nitish Kumar, spoke about the manifesto.

“Was he (Kumar) not in a position to speak about it?” the Congress leader asked.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who is also present at Gehlot’s press meet, claimed that Nitish Kumar not being allowed to speak on the manifesto was a disrespect for Bihar and Biharis.

Gehlot said, “NDA leaders’ press conference lasted merely 26 seconds. They were afraid of the questions that may have been asked by reporters about their governance.” They should have begun their press conference with a report card of their 20-year rule, he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sankalp Patra NDA NDA Manifesto Ashok Gehlot Congress
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
India
PM Modi Leads Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary At Statue Of Unity
PM Modi Leads Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary At Statue Of Unity
India
Mallikarjun Kharge Says RSS Should Be Banned, Cites Patel’s 1948 Letter, Law & Order Concerns
Mallikarjun Kharge Says RSS Should Be Banned, Cites Patel’s 1948 Letter, Law & Order Concerns
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget