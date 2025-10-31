Tej Pratap Makes Big Statement: ‘If Tejashwi Yadav Campaigns in Mahua...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, is in full campaign mode for his newly formed political outfit, the Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD). Contesting from the Mahua Assembly constituency, Tej Pratap has also fielded candidates across several seats in Bihar. Speaking to journalists at Patna Airport on Friday, he made a striking statement about his younger brother, saying, “If Tejashwi Yadav goes to Mahua for campaigning, I will go to Raghopur.” The remark has sparked fresh political chatter in Bihar’s already heated election season.

Earlier in the day, Tej Pratap was scheduled to travel for campaign events, but his helicopter could not take off due to heavy rainfall. While addressing the media, he commented on the recent Mokama incident, criticising the state’s deteriorating law and order situation. “The situation in Bihar has gone from bad to worse. The administration must identify and arrest the accused. The government should take serious note of such incidents,” he said, urging swift action from authorities.

When questioned about if his sister Rohini Acharya would not campaign for him, Tej Pratap maintained a calm stance. “She is my elder sister and will always bless me, but she cannot be with me because she’s in a different party,” he said. His remarks once again hinted at the ongoing tensions within the Yadav family ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Tej Pratap, who won from the Mahua seat in 2015, is once again contesting from the same constituency, this time under his new party banner. The RJD has fielded Mukesh Roshan, the current MLA, from Mahua. With both brothers now leading rival political fronts, Mahua is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched battlegrounds of the Bihar Election 2025. The outcome will not only determine who wins the seat but could also signal the shifting dynamics within Bihar’s powerful political family.