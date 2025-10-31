Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NDA Unveils 'Sankalp Patra', Leaders Say Alliance Faces 'No Competition' In Bihar Polls

The manifesto outlined several major commitments, including the creation of one crore government jobs in the state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) - unveiled its joint manifesto in Patna.

The release took place during a press conference attended by senior leaders of the alliance.

Major Promises In The NDA’s ‘Sankalp Patra’

The manifesto outlined several major commitments, including the creation of one crore government jobs in the state.

The announcement came after the opposition Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and Left parties, released its own manifesto.

The opposition’s document promised financial assistance for Jeevika Didis and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

JDU Leader Claims ‘No Competition’ In Bihar

JDU leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad lauded the NDA’s manifesto, asserting that there is “no competition” for the ruling alliance in Bihar.

“The work that Nitish Kumar has done in Bihar, including the cabinet's approval for future employment, roads worth Rs 5 lakh crore being built in Bihar... We have done so much work that it is an open challenge to the opposition to share their history as well,” Prasad told ANI.
He added, “Nitish Kumar provided 8 lakh jobs between 2005 and 2020 and 50 lakh jobs between 2020 and 2025. There is no competition.”

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
