NDA launched its "Sankalp Patra" manifesto in Patna outlining plans for Bihar's growth with key promises including 1 crore jobs, women empowerment initiatives and support for farmers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a major pre-election development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) launched its joint election manifesto, titled ‘Sankalp Patra’, at a formal event held in Patna on Friday morning at 9:30 AM. The release ceremony was led by Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, with the presence of top leaders from all five alliance partners.

Key figures attending included Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and BJP’s Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha.

Other senior leaders, including JD(U) Working President Sanjay Jha and BJP Bihar State President Dr. Dilip Jaiswal, were also present at the event.

The Sankalp Patra lays out the NDA’s roadmap for Bihar’s growth, focusing on infrastructure development, job creation, education, and welfare initiatives. The alliance described the manifesto as a commitment to “inclusive progress and good governance,” positioning it as a cornerstone of their campaign message.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, as per ANI, "Financial and social empowerment of Extremely Backward Classes is very important. Different categories of Extremely Backward Classes will be given financial help of Rs 10 Lakhs. The most important thing is that under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge, we will form a high-level committee which will assess the social and financial conditions of different communities under Extremely Backward Classes and make suggestions to the govt for the upliftment of these communities."

Key Highlights Of Bihar NDA Manifesto:

Employment and Industry

  • Creation of 1 crore jobs across government and private sectors.
  • Establishment of Mega Skill Centers in every district.
  • 10 new industrial parks per district and 100 MSME parks across the state.
  • Promotion of 50,000 small cottage industries.
  • Setup of chip manufacturing, semiconductor, and mobile factories.
  • Rs 2 lakh crore investment in electronic infrastructure.

Women Empowerment

  • 1 crore women to become Laxmi Didis (self-help group leaders).
  • Launch of “Mission Crorepati” to promote women entrepreneurs into millionaires.

Farmers and Fisheries

  • Increase in Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 annually.
  • Doubling of assistance for fish farmers to Rs 9,000.
  • Implementation of MSP Guarantee for all crops.

Education and Social Welfare

  • Residential schools for SC/ST students in every division.
  • Rs 2,000 monthly stipend for SC/ST students in higher education.
  • Rs 200 crore financial support for EBC students.
  • Free quality education up to graduation for children from poor families.
  • Milk and eggs to be added to the mid-day meal program.
  • Rs 5,000 crore plan to upgrade schools across districts.

Infrastructure and Connectivity

  • Development of 7 expressways and modernization of 3,600 km of railway tracks.
  • World-class hospitals and medical colleges in every district.
  • Expansion of metros in Patna, Gaya, Purnea, and Bhagalpur.
  • New airports in major cities and modern urban development in Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

 

 

Youth and Sports

  • Mega sports centers in key districts.
  • 50,000 youth trained annually in robotics, AI, and modern technologies.

Governance and Growth

  • Rs 1 lakh crore investment to boost agriculture and industry, strengthening Bihar’s economy.
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
