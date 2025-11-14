Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
NDA's Return Reflects Decisive Pro-Incumbency Under PM Modi: BJP On Bihar Elections

Poonawala emphasised that the trend is not a one-off but part of a long-term pattern where the BJP-led coalition continues to expand and consolidate its presence across states.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: As counting continues for the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala credited early results to what he called a strong pro-incumbency wave in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to IANS, on the early trends, Poonawala said, “If the government in Bihar is being returned, it reflects a decisive pro-incumbency factor under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for the NDA, which we have been witnessing repeatedly since 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now formed his government three times at the Centre."

"Since entering the political scene, he has enabled the NDA to form governments in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Assam, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand...” he added.

Poonawala emphasised that the trend is not a one-off but part of a long-term pattern where the BJP-led coalition continues to expand and consolidate its presence across states. He noted that Bihar’s early numbers once again point to the electorate endorsing continuity, stability, and what the party calls a strong development model.

Additionally, early trends also show the BJP emerging as the largest party in the Bihar Assembly elections, currently leading in 85 out of the 243 seats.

As of 1.30 p.m., the BJP was ahead in 90 seats, confirming its position as the single largest party, while the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) was leading in 81 seats.

Both parties, key allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), are aiming to secure a comfortable majority and form the government once again under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

At 11.00 a.m., the JD(U) was leading in 83 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 78 seats. The dynamic shifted significantly within the next half-hour, with the BJP overtaking its ally to claim the lead as the largest party.

Overall, the NDA is currently leading in 200 seats, while the Opposition Mahagathbandhan trails with 37 seats, according to the latest Election Commission trends.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections BJP Bihar Election Results 2025
