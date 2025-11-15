NDA Meeting Buzz: Top Leaders Huddle At Amit Shah's Residence

Political movement gathered pace in the national capital as a series of important figures from the JD(U) and the BJP made their way to the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The evening began with JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha meeting Shah, a development that immediately attracted attention given the ongoing political churn in Bihar. The activity did not end there. Soon after Jha’s exit, BJP president JP Nadda arrived at the same location, signalling that discussions within the party’s top leadership were in motion.

Adding further weight to the evening’s developments, Union minister Lalan Singh also reached the Home Minister’s residence. His presence reinforced the impression that coordinated political consultations were underway between the BJP and the JD(U), both key components of the National Democratic Alliance.

While none of the leaders revealed details of the discussions, the steady stream of arrivals has prompted widespread speculation within political circles. The sequence of meetings suggests that the NDA leadership is engaged in active internal assessment and strategy-building at a crucial moment.