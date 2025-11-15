Lalu Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya Quits Politics, Disowns Family After Bihar Election Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A day after the RJD suffered a devastating defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, a fresh controversy has erupted within the party as Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya announced that she is disowning her family and quitting politics. In a cryptic post on X, Acharya claimed she had been asked to take this step by senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav. Acharya, who donated a kidney to Lalu Yadav in 2022, also suggested she was taking the blame for something, though she did not specify whether it related to the Bihar election loss.

I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family …

This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame’s — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 15, 2025

Acharya’s comments also revived discussions around her long-standing dissatisfaction with the party’s decision-making. She was reportedly unhappy over Tej Pratap Yadav’s expulsion, and in the weeks leading up to the elections, she had been issuing signals of frustration, even while occasionally attempting to strike a conciliatory tone.

The crisis within the Yadav family has been developing for months. Tej Pratap Yadav formed the Janshakti Janata Dal, contested the election alone, and even fielded a candidate against Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur. His party failed to win a single seat, including Mahua, where he himself contested.

Meanwhile, Rohini Acharya’s social media activity had already suggested dissent. Around September, she unfollowed all political leaders and family members, later posting that misinformation was being spread about her. Her latest announcement, coming so soon after the RJD’s electoral setback, has intensified scrutiny of the party’s internal dynamics and the future of the Yadav family’s political influence in Bihar.