Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
‘Muslim League–Maoist Congress’: Modi Targets Opposition After NDA’s Big Bihar Win

Addressing a felicitation event in Surat, Modi launched a sharp political attack on the Opposition, saying Congress’ repeated electoral setbacks should prompt serious introspection within the party.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 07:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the people of Bihar had decisively rejected both caste-based politics and the Congress, which he described as a “Muslim League–Maoist combination” amid the BJP-led NDA’s sweep in the state assembly polls.

Addressing a felicitation event in Surat, organised by residents from Bihar celebrating the victory, Modi launched a sharp political attack on the opposition. He said Congress’ repeated electoral setbacks should prompt serious introspection within the party.

“People have rejected the ‘Muslim League–Maoist Congress’ party,” he said. He added that nationalist leaders within the Congress, those who had served alongside former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, were disappointed by the “stunts of namdaar,” in a clear reference to Rahul Gandhi.

Modi said the Congress was unable to justify its defeat either to its own cadres or to its allies. “They have found an easy way out by blaming the EVMs, the Election Commission and electoral roll revisions,” he remarked.

Taking his criticism further, Modi said young MPs of the Congress and INDIA bloc express frustration in Parliament because they “don’t even get a chance to speak,” accusing senior leaders in the alliance of obstructing proceedings.

Turning to Bihar’s mandate, Modi emphasised that voters had rejected attempts to divide communities along caste lines. He highlighted that the NDA secured 34 out of 38 seats where Dalits form a majority, asserting that Dalit voters too had turned away from the Congress.

The NDA registered a decisive win in the Bihar assembly elections, claiming over 200 of the 243 seats and crushing the Mahagathbandhan alliance of the Congress, the RJD and others.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 07:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Bihar Elections 2025
