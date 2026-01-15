Akshay Kumar, Mohan Bhagwat Turn Up Early As BMC, Big Cities Vote In Maharashtra

Maharashtra is witnessing polling on Thursday for 29 municipal corporations, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) drawing the most attention. The outcome will decide the future of 15,931 candidates contesting across the state. Counting of votes is slated for January 16. These civic elections are being viewed as a crucial political trial run, setting the stage for upcoming state and national contests.

BMC Voting Underway

Polling is being conducted for 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards, with as many as 3.48 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise. Mumbai alone has around 1,700 candidates in the fray, while Pune accounts for 1,166 contestants. Apart from Mumbai, voting is taking place in major urban centres such as Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Thane and Parbhani, among others.

The scale of the exercise underlines the importance of these civic bodies, particularly the BMC, which controls a budget of over Rs 40,000 crore and plays a central role in shaping Mumbai’s infrastructure and civic services.

Leaders, Celebrities Urge Voters To Participate

Several prominent figures were seen casting their votes early in the day, urging citizens to turn out in large numbers. Tata Group Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran described voting as a privilege, urging citizens to participate actively in the civic polls. He stressed the importance of local governance and expressed optimism about the new administration that will emerge from the BMC elections.

Actor Akshay Kumar was among the early voters, casting his ballot at Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan. RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat also exercised his franchise, emphasizing that voting is a fundamental duty in a democracy. He noted that citizens must choose candidates with the welfare of the people in mind, adding that he made voting his first task of the day.

Akshay Kumar said: "In a democratic setup, voting is essential to elect the government, and hence it is the duty of every citizen. With a balanced view and people's welfare in mind, it is our duty to vote for the right candidate. It is the first duty of the day, and that is why I came here first to stand in line and vote."

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar encouraged people to fulfill their civic responsibility, sharing that he voted during his morning walk. He described voting as the foremost duty of every citizen and linked it to the work being carried out under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam, after offering prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple, said he sought blessings for a stronger and safer Mumbai. He appealed to residents to vote in large numbers, framing the election as a historic moment for the city and its future generations.

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, showing his inked finger, said, "It's the most crucial election, for the development of Mumbai and a budget of over Rs 40,000 crore. We have to make our city a developed Mumbai. I appeal to the voters to come out in large numbers... You have the opportunity to teach a lesson to the corrupt party of Thackeray... The Mumbaikars have decided to vote for Viksit Maharashtra under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde."

First-Time Voters, Early Glitches

Scenes of enthusiasm were visible at polling stations, with families and elderly voters turning up early. A first-time voter, Purvi, said, "I am 22 years old. This is the first time I am casting my vote. My message for the youth is to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. I am casting my vote, keeping in mind that the government should provide good facilities for the people."

However, some voters reported problems. One Mumbaikar said, "The number we found on the internet does not match here. This is organisational failure... I have to go without casting my vote..."

Despite minor hiccups, voter participation and political messaging are expected to intensify as the day progresses, with the results set to shape Maharashtra’s urban political landscape.