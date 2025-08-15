Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Join Forces For Civic Polls In Mumbai, Other Maharashtra Cities

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Join Forces For Civic Polls In Mumbai, Other Maharashtra Cities

This alliance, fueled by Marathi identity concerns and opposition to BJP's policies, aims to regain power, particularly in the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Once estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are set to contest upcoming civic polls together in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Kalyan-Dombivli.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut confirmed the alliance, calling it a show of strength for the Marathi-speaking community. “The Thackeray brothers will contest the municipal corporation elections together and win. No power can break the iron fist of the Marathi manus now,” Raut told reporters.

The civic elections, due in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizamapur, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Panvel, and Nashik, are expected to be fiercely contested. Raut said talks between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are ongoing to finalise strategy.

Mixed Reactions From Rivals

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan remarked, “Anyone can separate or unite in a democracy. They should win Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik first, then talk further.” Bharat Gogavale, of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, asserted that the ruling Mahayuti alliance — comprising BJP, Shinde Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP — will sweep all civic polls.

Two Decades After The Split

Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena in 2005 to form the MNS. The prospect of a reunion gained momentum in April amid debates over Marathi identity and the perceived “imposition” of Hindi in Maharashtra. The language issue has energised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is seeking to recover from its poor showing in last year’s Assembly polls, where it secured only 15% of the vote. The MNS, meanwhile, failed to win any seats.

BMC: The Prize Seat Of Power

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), long considered the Uddhav Sena’s political fortress, will be the most closely watched contest. The BJP-led state government’s flip-flops over a three-language policy, including Hindi as the third language, became a rallying point for the Thackeray cousins.

Earlier this month, they appeared together at a packed rally in Mumbai’s NSCI Dome to celebrate the rollback of the Hindi language resolutions. “We have come together to stay together. We will capture power in the Mumbai civic body and Maharashtra,” Uddhav declared to thunderous applause.

Raj Thackeray warned that the BJP’s next political move would be to divide people along caste lines. “The BJP’s ploy is to divide and rule,” he charged.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
MNS Raj Thackeray BMC Polls Uddhav Thackeray SHiv Sena
