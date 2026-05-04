Lalgola Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Lalgola Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Lalgola constituency number 61 of West Bengal, was won by Mohammad Ali in 2021 from TMC who secured 107860 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Abu Hena from INC who secured 47153 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 60707 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Lalgola Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.