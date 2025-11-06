Patna: RJD candidate from the Chapra Assembly constituency and Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav on Thursday cast his vote and urged people to focus on education and employment along with faith. He said that while the construction of the Ram Temple is important, building better universities is equally vital for the future of the next generation.

Speaking to reporters, Khesari Lal Yadav said, “Having faith is good, but just by visiting a temple, will I become a teacher? By visiting the Ram Mandir, will I become a professor or an officer? No. Faith is a personal matter, but education is what builds a nation. So yes, build temples, build mosques, build whatever you wish -- but also build good universities. Work for our children’s education and their future.”

He further added, “Give people employment and a means to live with dignity. We don’t vote for someone like Trump; we vote for our leaders, hoping they will work for us. I’m not saying don’t build the Ram Temple -- build it -- but at the same time, build better universities for our children’s future. Vote for the future of your children. Vote for anyone, but do vote.”

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday across 18 districts of the state.

Voting is being conducted in 121 Assembly constituencies, and 1,314 candidates, including 1,192 male and 122 female candidates, are in the fray of this election.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 males, 1,76,77,219 females, and 758 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 1314 candidates in this election.

The total number of polling stations is 45,341, including 36,733 in the rural areas and 8,608 in the urban areas.

The ECI has declared 320 model stations, 926 women-managed and 107 PwD-managed in these districts. The webcasting will be available in all 45,341 polling stations.

Polling will continue till 6 p.m. in the general booths. However, in six Assembly constituencies located in Naxal-affected areas, voting will conclude at 5 p.m.

Voting is underway in Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Buxar.

Unprecedented security arrangements are in place for the first phase. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across all 18 districts, with special patrols positioned at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths. Over 15 battalions have been deployed across the state.

The Patna district administration said security personnel have been stationed at every booth to prevent any disturbance or spread of rumours. The state capital alone has 5,677 polling stations, including 541 women-only stations, 49 model polling stations, 14 PwD-friendly polling stations and three youth-themed booths.

