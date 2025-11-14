Explorer
Khesari Lal Yadav Trails In Chapra As BJP's Chhoti Kumari Takes Lead, EC Data Shows
In early trends from the Election Commission, RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav (Shatrughan Yadav) is trailing in the Chapra Assembly seat, while BJP’s Chhoti Kumari has taken the lead.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
