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HomeElectionKerala CM Race Heats Up: Congress Observers Submit Report To Mallikarjun Kharge, Final Decision Soon

Kerala CM Race Heats Up: Congress Observers Submit Report To Mallikarjun Kharge, Final Decision Soon

Congress observers submitted their report on Kerala’s CM race to Mallikarjun Kharge after consulting newly-elected MLAs and MPs, with Venugopal, Satheesan and Chennithala emerging as key contenders.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 May 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress observers submitted Kerala CM candidate report to Kharge.
  • Majority MLAs favor K.C. Venugopal for Chief Minister post.
  • Public favors V.D. Satheesan as leader of opposition.
  • Kharge to hold talks with all three contenders.

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The two Congress observers, appointed to seek the opinion of newly-elected MLAs in Kerala, submitted their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday and urged the party high command to take a final decision on the chief ministerial candidate.

Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik spoke to all the MLAs of the Congress as well as party MPs and submitted their observations to the party leadership. The duo had gone to Kerala on Wednesday and met all the legislators and MPs on Thursday before returning to the national capital.

Sources said a majority of the party MLAs are in support of making AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal the chief minister while the public is favouring senior party leader V D Satheesan, who was the leader of opposition in the outgoing Kerala assembly.

Maken and Wasnik discussed with Kharge the observations made by the new party legislators when they met each one of the them individually. They have also spoken to the party MPs and some ex-MPs, the sources said.

Besides Venugopal and Satheesan, senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala is also in the race for chief ministership.

The sources said Kharge has called all the three contenders for talks before taking a final decision.

They said Venugopal is also keen on assuming the role of chief minister and is using his influence with the party leadership for the selection. His proximity to Rahul Gandhi is also well known and that may come in his favour.

The Congress won 63 seats of its own in the 140-member assembly, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance has won 102 seats staging a comeback in the southern state. PTI SKC ZMN

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were appointed as Congress observers in Kerala?

Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik were appointed as Congress observers to seek the opinion of newly-elected MLAs in Kerala.

When did the observers submit their report?

The observers submitted their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday.

Who are the main contenders for the chief minister candidate in Kerala?

The main contenders are K C Venugopal, V D Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala.

What was the outcome of the assembly elections for the UDF alliance?

The UDF alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member assembly, marking a comeback in Kerala.

Published at : 08 May 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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