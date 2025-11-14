Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav Defeats BRS’ Sunitha By Over 24,000 Votes

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav Defeats BRS’ Sunitha By Over 24,000 Votes

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav secured 98,988 votes, while the BRS nominee got 74,259 votes.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav on Friday won the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here, defeating his nearest BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by a margin of over 24,000 votes.

Yadav secured 98,988 votes, while the BRS nominee got 74,259 votes.

BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, who managed to get only 17,061 votes, forfeited his security deposit.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year. PTI SJR SJR KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
