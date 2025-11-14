Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav Defeats BRS’ Sunitha By Over 24,000 Votes

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav on Friday won the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here, defeating his nearest BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by a margin of over 24,000 votes.

Yadav secured 98,988 votes, while the BRS nominee got 74,259 votes.

BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, who managed to get only 17,061 votes, forfeited his security deposit.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year. PTI SJR SJR KH

