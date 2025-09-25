'Irresponsible And Childish': JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





BJP national president JP Nadda has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of vote-rigging, calling his recent statements “irresponsible and childish.”

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had recently said that saving democracy was not his responsibility since his role as opposition leader was only to raise questions.

Reacting to this, Nadda told ABP News in an exclusive interview, “A leader of such a big party, such a big opposition, does not even understand his responsibility in a democracy. I would say he should take tuition from me. In fact, we are ready to give tuition to the entire opposition. Only when the opposition builds credibility can it truly serve society.”

On Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

When asked if the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was an issue in Bihar, Nadda responded, “Conduct a survey in Bihar and you will know the impact of SIR. Rahul Gandhi himself has given three different figures in his statements. His office doesn’t even conduct proper research to verify which numbers are right and which are wrong.”

He further noted that SIR was not new: “It happened in 1953, and again in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and the last time in 2003. These are people who don’t know how to contest elections. They fail to win the people’s blessings, and then they abuse the Election Commission and the electoral system.”

‘Using Abusive Language Against PM Modi’s Late Mother is Shameful’

Nadda also condemned the opposition for using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during a rally in Bihar. “PM Modi’s mother is no longer with us. To hurl abuses at her from a political stage is deeply shameful and condemnable. The opposition has stooped to such a low level that expecting anything from them is pointless,” he said.

He added that neither Rahul Gandhi nor RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav spoke against such behaviour. “They have crossed all limits. Bihar’s people are cultured, and they will never tolerate such language. Bihar is the mother of democracy, and the public will never forgive the opposition.”

On BJP’s Poll Preparations

Speaking about the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Nadda said the BJP was fully prepared. “We are always in election mode. While others start preparing only after polls are announced, our party is continuously active. Right now, our Seva Pakhwada programme is underway,” he added.

Opposition ‘Lacks Standards’

Nadda accused the opposition of being “without standards.” Referring to repeated incidents of abusive remarks against the PM’s family, he said, “If it had happened once, it could be called a mistake. But it happened twice, and still no leader spoke up. This silence is telling. It poses a serious challenge to democracy itself.”

On whether this controversy would affect the polls, Nadda said, “Definitely. The people of Bihar are deeply rooted in values. They are politically aware and respond at the right time. Bihar will not forgive such behaviour.”