As Bihar votes in the first phase of Assembly elections, the shadow of muscle power once again looms large. Several constituencies across Patna, Saran, Bhojpur, Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur districts are witnessing contests involving bahubali (strongman) leaders, their spouses, and relatives, some of whom face serious criminal charges.

Anant Singh

In Mokama (Patna district), former MLA Anant Singh of the JD(U), known locally as “Chhotte Sarkar”, is back in the fray despite being in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter. Over the years, Singh has been implicated in dozens of criminal cases.

His 2025 affidavit lists 46 serious IPC cases, eight serious BNS cases, 37 other IPC cases and one under BNS. His first brush with the law dates back to May 1979 in a murder case, though no chargesheet was filed.

Veena Devi

Anant Singh's main rival is Veena Devi, the RJD candidate and wife of don-turned-politician Surajbhan Singh, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008 for a 1992 murder in Begusarai. Veena Devi, a former Lok Sabha MP from Munger, is contesting the seat as a proxy for her husband, who is barred from contesting due to his conviction.

Manoranjan Singh

In Ekma (Saran district), JD(U)’s sitting MLA Manoranjan Singh, also known as Dhumal Singh, has had a controversial past, having allegedly been involved in an extortion racket linked to iron ore transportation in Bokaro in 2018. He was also accused of multiple criminal activities across states before 2000, though his 2025 affidavit declares no pending cases.

Ritlal Roy Yadav

The Danapur seat in Patna district sees Rit Lal Roy Yadav of the RJD, a sitting MLA who was recently released on bail, facing serious criminal allegations. His affidavit lists 10 serious IPC cases, eight under BNS, and several others under various sections, including murder, extortion, rioting, and criminal intimidation.

Amarendra Pandey

In Kuchaikote (Gopalganj district), five-term JD(U) MLA Amarendra Pandey faces 20 serious IPC cases and one under BNS, along with 28 other IPC cases. He has been accused in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, land grab, extortion, looting, and possession of illegal arms and ammunition.

Raju Kumar Singh

In Sahebganj (Muzaffarpur district), BJP candidate Raju Kumar Singh, who faces over ten criminal cases, is also contesting. His affidavit lists ten serious IPC cases and 19 other cases, including charges under the Arms Act and for murder.

Hulas Pandey

Buxar’s Brahmpur constituency features Hulas Pandey of the LJP (Ram Vilas faction), brother of former JD(U) strongman Sunil Pandey. The CBI chargesheeted him in 2023 in connection with a 2012 murder case, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided his properties in 2024 over a disproportionate assets probe. Hulas Pandey has also been linked to the 2012 Brahmeshwar Mukhiya murder case.

Radha Charan Sah

In Sandesh (Bhojpur district), JD(U) MLC Radha Charan Sah is contesting despite facing three serious IPC cases and four other cases. In 2024, the ED attached properties worth ₹26.19 crore belonging to Sah in a money-laundering probe. Investigations revealed his alleged role in an illegal sand mining syndicate that generated huge proceeds of crime through a shell company, Broadsons Commodities Private Limited.

Bahubalis' Families In Bihar Polls

The influence of muscle power also extends to the kin of strongmen. In Lalganj (Vaishali district), Shivani Shukla, daughter of jailed three-time MLA Munna Shukla, is contesting on an RJD ticket. Her father, Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, is behind bars for the murder of former minister Brij Bihari.

In Manjhi (Saran district), JD(U)’s Randhir Kumar Singh, son of former RJD MP Prabhunath Singh, is in the fray. Prabhunath Singh, a well-known bahubali leader, is serving a life sentence for the 1995 murder of MLA Ashok Singh, for which he was convicted by a Hazaribagh court in 2017.

In Tarari (Bhojpur district), BJP’s Vishal Prashant, son of four-time MLA Sunil Pandey, is contesting his debut election. Sunil Pandey, a strongman with a doctorate, has been accused in several criminal cases, including murder, extortion, and kidnapping. He was also accused of commissioning a contract killing against Uttar Pradesh strongman Mukhtar Ansari years ago.

In Baniapur (Saran district), BJP’s Kedarnath Singh, brother of Prabhunath Singh, is contesting. His affidavit lists 11 serious IPC cases and 14 other IPC cases, while his brother continues to serve a life sentence in the same 1995 murder case.

Another bahubali heir, Dipu Singh, son of sitting Sandesh MLA Kiran Devi and former MLA Arun Yadav, is contesting from Sandesh on an RJD ticket. Arun Yadav faced 13 criminal cases, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and extortion, and was accused of raping a minor in 2019 in Arrah.

The presence of these candidates underlines how Bihar’s long-standing nexus between crime and politics continues to endure. Despite electoral reforms, voter awareness campaigns, and scrutiny by the Election Commission, several constituencies in the first phase are dominated by figures with deep criminal and political roots, signalling that muscle power remains a force to reckon with in Bihar’s electoral politics.