Explorer
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
The Election Commission will hold a press conference at 4 PM today to announce the Bihar Assembly election dates.
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections today. The poll body will hold a press conference at 4 PM today to announce the dates.
Follow Election 2025 News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election 2025
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Election Dates At 4 PM Today
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Cities
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Advertisement
Election 2025
7 Photos
Rahul Gandhi Joins Congress's 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' Padyatra In Bihar's Begusarai – IN PICS
Election 2025
10 Photos
BJP Workers Across India Rejoice And Celebrate As Party Secures Historic Delhi Victory — IN PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion
Advertisement