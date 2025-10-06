Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today

The Election Commission will hold a press conference at 4 PM today to announce the Bihar Assembly election dates.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections today. The poll body will hold a press conference at 4 PM today to announce the dates.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Election Commission Bihar Assembly Elections
