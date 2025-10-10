Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Election Commission Approves 12 Alternative IDs For Voting To Make Polling More Accessible

Election Commission Approves 12 Alternative IDs For Voting To Make Polling More Accessible

Election Commission allows 12 alternative photo IDs for voting, ensuring every citizen can vote easily, securely, and inclusively, even without a Voter ID (EPIC).

By : Ankit Gupta | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a move aimed at making voting easier and more inclusive, the Election Commission of India has announced that voters can now use 12 different types of authorized photo identification to cast their votes. This decision comes ahead of the upcoming elections nationwide and is expected to benefit those who do not have a Voter ID (EPIC) or have misplaced it.

According to the Commission, voters without an EPIC can use alternative IDs, including:

  • Passport
  • Driving license
  • Aadhaar card
  • PAN card
  • Bank or post office photo passbook
  • Government-issued photo ID
  • Pension documents
  • Health insurance smart card
  • Smart card from government service centers
  • MGNREGA job card
  • Any photo ID listed in the electoral roll

The Election Commission’s new directive aims to help every citizen exercise their voting rights easily and securely. To maintain transparency and credibility in the electoral process, election officials will verify the photo IDs presented at polling stations before allowing voters to cast their ballots.

The Commission believes that this move will increase inclusivity in elections, enabling voters who were previously unable to vote due to technical issues with their Voter ID (EPIC) to participate fully. Citizens are urged to carry any valid photo ID when heading to polling stations to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted voting experience.

Under this new system, casting a vote will not only become more convenient but also ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their rights confidently, strengthening the democratic process. By making voting accessible and hassle-free, the Commission seeks to empower citizens and reinforce the foundations of India’s democracy.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Passport Election Commission Aadhaar Driving License Voter ID EPIC PAN Card Bank Passbook Voting ID Alternative ID MGNREGA Job Card
