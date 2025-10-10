Election Commission Approves 12 Alternative IDs For Voting To Make Polling More Accessible

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a move aimed at making voting easier and more inclusive, the Election Commission of India has announced that voters can now use 12 different types of authorized photo identification to cast their votes. This decision comes ahead of the upcoming elections nationwide and is expected to benefit those who do not have a Voter ID (EPIC) or have misplaced it.

According to the Commission, voters without an EPIC can use alternative IDs, including:

Passport

Driving license

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Bank or post office photo passbook

Government-issued photo ID

Pension documents

Health insurance smart card

Smart card from government service centers

MGNREGA job card

Any photo ID listed in the electoral roll

The Election Commission’s new directive aims to help every citizen exercise their voting rights easily and securely. To maintain transparency and credibility in the electoral process, election officials will verify the photo IDs presented at polling stations before allowing voters to cast their ballots.

The Commission believes that this move will increase inclusivity in elections, enabling voters who were previously unable to vote due to technical issues with their Voter ID (EPIC) to participate fully. Citizens are urged to carry any valid photo ID when heading to polling stations to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted voting experience.

Under this new system, casting a vote will not only become more convenient but also ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their rights confidently, strengthening the democratic process. By making voting accessible and hassle-free, the Commission seeks to empower citizens and reinforce the foundations of India’s democracy.