The Strait of Hormuz is expected to be
Strait Of Hormuz To Be 'Completely Open' From Friday, Says Trump As Iran, US Reach Truce
Speaking ahead of the G7 summit in France, Trump said the strait was already partially open while de-mining operations continued.
- Trump announced Strait of Hormuz fully reopens this Friday.
- US-Iran deal prevents Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
- US established positive relations with Iran's new leadership.
The Strait of Hormuz will be "completely open" from Friday following a deal between the United States and Iran that brought an end to the West Asia war and eased disruptions to one of the world's most important shipping routes, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.
Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of bilateral talks ahead of the G7 summit in France, Trump said the strategic waterway was already beginning to reopen after weeks of restrictions that affected maritime traffic through the region.
He also downplayed the need for outside assistance to secure the passage, despite proposals from Britain and France for a joint naval mission aimed at ensuring safe navigation through the strait, reported AFP.
Strait Partially Reopened, Says Trump
Trump said the Strait of Hormuz had already been "partially opened", although efforts were still under way to remove potential threats to shipping.
"There was hunting going on" to ensure the route was de-mined, he said, indicating that work was continuing to restore full confidence in maritime operations before the planned reopening later this week.
The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, making any disruption to shipping a matter of international concern.
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Trump Praises Iran Deal
During his remarks, Trump described the agreement with Iran as a major achievement and stressed that its most significant outcome was preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
"The main thing is Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," he said, praising the deal reached with the Islamic Republic.
The US president also expressed optimism about future developments in the region, suggesting the agreement could pave the way for greater stability following months of conflict.
Comments on Iran's New Leadership
Referring to developments inside Iran after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the opening day of the US-Israeli war on February 28, Trump said Washington had established a positive relationship with the country's new leadership.
"The first set is gone, the second set is gone and we found the third set to be very smart... We ended up making a deal," Trump said.
He did not clarify which Iranian leaders he was referring to or provide further details about the negotiations that led to the agreement.
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Signing Ceremony Expected This Week
Looking ahead, Trump said he believed "a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now" as a result of the agreement.
He added that Vice President JD Vance would attend a signing ceremony for the deal on Friday, although he did not disclose the location of the event.
The comments came as world leaders gathered for the G7 summit, where security, regional stability and the future of the Middle East are expected to remain key topics of discussion.
Before You Go
Global Peace Initiative: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Backs End to Regional Conflict
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the Strait of Hormuz be fully reopened?
What is the main outcome of the agreement with Iran, according to Trump?
According to US President Donald Trump, the most significant outcome of the deal is preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He praised the agreement as a major achievement.
Will there be international assistance to secure the Strait of Hormuz?
US President Donald Trump downplayed the need for outside assistance to secure the passage. This was despite proposals from Britain and France for a joint naval mission.
Who will attend the signing ceremony for the deal with Iran?
Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to attend a signing ceremony for the deal on Friday. The location of the event was not disclosed.
Which countries were involved in the deal regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
The deal that led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz was made between the United States and Iran. This agreement also brought an end to the West Asia war.