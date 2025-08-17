A war of words has erupted between the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a recent press conference by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The CEC addressed allegations of "vote theft" and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, prompting a sharp reaction from the Opposition.

Congress Raises Concerns Over ECI’s Approach

Reacting to the briefing, Congress leader Shama Mohamed accused the poll body of acting more like a political outfit than a constitutional authority. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, “I don’t think we got all the answers. The way the Election Commission spoke by saying that a gun is kept on their shoulder and answers are being asked by political parties is the wrong way of talking. They were talking like a political party, not the Election Commission of India…When asked about the number of Rohingyas and Nepalis found during the SIR exercise in Bihar, there was no clear answer. They said only Indians can become members of Parliament and MLAs…”

#WATCH | Delhi | On Election Commission's press conference, Congress leader Shama Mohamed says, "I don't think we got all the answers. The way the Election Commission spoke by saying that a gun is kept on their shoulder and answers are being asked by political parties is the… pic.twitter.com/mn3zzJWUKM — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

On machine-readable voter list accessibility, Mohamed alleged differential treatment: “About the machine-readable voting list, they said it was not allowed by Supreme Court in 2019, when Rahul Gandhi asked for it, it is not allowed…but Anurag Thakur was given a machine-readable list, he was given a list of six constituencies in six days, and he did a press conference. Rahul Gandhi was asked to sign an affidavit, whereas Anurag Thakur was not asked.”

#WATCH | Sasaram, Bihar | On Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's statement, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "...How could BJP MP Anurag Thakur have data of the voters' list for six Lok Sabha seats within six days. We don't have answers. Then he should file a complaint… pic.twitter.com/leWBjSRSvJ — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Congress leader Pawan Khera echoed the remarks, “How could BJP MP Anurag Thakur have data of the voters' list for six Lok Sabha seats within six days. We don't have answers. Then he should file a complaint against Anurag Thakur. How did he get it? Has he given a notice to Anurag Thakur, BJP? He is acting like an agent of the BJP.”

“Those who were declared dead (by the ECI) were having tea with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. Didn't they feel ashamed?... They should answer the questions raised by us,” he added.

In a post on 'X', Congress MP Jairam Ramesh noted that it was the first time the "new" ECI was "speaking directly and not planting through sources." He was referring to the press conference held in New Delhi by CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Ramesh criticised the ECI's approach, referencing a press note from August 16 that, according to him, was intended to shift the responsibility for correcting voter lists onto political parties and individuals. The Congress MP claimed that this press note "had also been met with uniform criticism from the opposition parties and widespread criticism from the general public."

Simple advice to the CEC: investigate, don't intimidate — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 17, 2025

He further pointed out that the CEC's press briefing came just three days after the Supreme Court rejected the ECI's arguments against publishing details of 65 lakh deleted voters from the Bihar SIR. "Despite the vehement and documented objections of the ECI, the Supreme Court directed the publication, in a searchable format, of these 65 lakh voters with all their details," Ramesh wrote, adding that the court also "allowed the use of AADHAR ID's to be proof of voter identity. The ECI had opposed every single one of these instructions of the Supreme Court."

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also questioned the Commission, noting, “It is the constitutional right of the Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair elections…The soft copy of the voter list is available with the BJP. Why does the Congress party not have it?… With these questions in mind, a ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ is being taken out in Bihar today…”

#WATCH | Indore | On Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's statement, Congress leader Digvijay Singh says, "It is the constitutional right of the Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair elections...The soft copy of the voter list is available with the BJP. Why… pic.twitter.com/rbqTcjYpTS — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Other INDIA Parties Hits Out at CEC Gyanesh Kumar

RJD MP Manoj Jha took aim at the Commission’s comment accusing the Opposition of insulting the Constitution. He remarked, ”…This institution (Election Commission) was born from the Constitution, it is not the Constitution… I would request them (Gyanesh Kumar) to recall Sukumar Sen (Former Chief Election Commissioner of India). In today’s press conference, no burning question was answered; the Constitution cannot be torn to shreds in the name of the Constitution…”

#WATCH | Delhi | On Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's statement, RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "...This institution (Election Commission) was born from the Constitution, it is not the Constitution... I would request them (Gyanesh Kumar) to recall Sukumar Sen (Former Chief… pic.twitter.com/OBPRpmSDdw — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Echoing these concerns, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan told ANI, “The Election Commission did not answer any question raised by the opposition… There are also concerns about the appointment process of the Election Commission, which is now done by the Prime Minister and his colleagues, reducing the sanctity and independence of the institution…”

Speaking at a press conference in Akola, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has failed to respond to vote fraud queries raised by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

"How could 76 lakh votes increase (in the last hour of polling) in Maharashtra? I reiterate that the assembly elections were managed. This government came to power by stealing votes," Awhad stated. He further questioned the ECI's credibility, referencing its past recognition of breakaway factions of the Shiv Sena and NCP. "How could they respond? The same EC approves parties of defectors. They won't accept allegations," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

BJP Backs Poll Body, Slams Congress

The BJP strongly defended the Election Commission while targeting the Congress and its allies. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told ANI, “Rahul Gandhi in the nation by lying wants to spread anarchy. The Election Commission of India should take strict action against him. This is the nobility of the Election Commission of India that they are explaining everything by holding a press conference…Congress-RJD have made votes of illegal intruders…The whole of Bihar will be against them if they make votes of illegal intruders…If he (Rahul Gandhi) does not provide proof of his claims, strict action should be taken against him, his membership should be terminated…”

#WATCH | Delhi | On Election Commission's press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "Rahul Gandhi in the nation by lying wants to spread anarchy. The Election Commission of India should take strict action against him. This is the nobility of the Election Commission of India… pic.twitter.com/TcRsoIaBGj — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam echoed this sentiment, telling IANS, “The Election Commission is an independent body, and all institutions and political parties are equal before it. It works independently without any interference. Making such allegations against it is wrong. The Election Commission has clearly stated that if you make false accusations, provide evidence. If there is no proof, then go to court. Without evidence, such claims are understood to be baseless…”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam says, "The Election Commission is an independent body, and all institutions and political parties are equal before it. It works independently without any interference. Making such allegations against it is wrong. The… pic.twitter.com/CQz2Gdz2fX — IANS (@ians_india) August 17, 2025

CEC Rejects Allegations of ‘Vote Theft’

At the press conference in Delhi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar categorically dismissed allegations of double voting and electoral malpractice, saying, “Vote theft cannot happen. A voter can cast his vote only once…”

Kumar insisted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was transparent and necessary. According to PTI, he said, “It is a matter of grave concern that some parties and their leaders are spreading misinformation on SIR in Bihar… some political parties are firing from the Election Commission’s shoulder. The EC exhorts all political parties to file claims and objections on draft electoral rolls in Bihar … 15 days are still remaining. Doors of the Election Commission are open to everyone, and booth-level officers and agents are working together in a transparent manner.”

The CEC further clarified, “Knowingly, unknowingly, some people ended up having multiple voter cards due to migration and other issues…. It is a myth that SIR has been carried out in haste. It is EC’s legal duty to correct voter lists before every election.”

Rejecting the opposition’s charge of bias, he added, “More than one crore employees are engaged in the election exercise. Can ‘vote chori’ happen in such a transparent process?”

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a gathering in Sasaram, escalated the INDIA bloc’s charge by alleging, “The whole country now knows that the Election Commission is stealing elections in collusion with the BJP and asserted that the INDIA bloc will not let them succeed in their conspiracy to steal the Bihar Assembly polls by voter additions and deletions through SIR.”