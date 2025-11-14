Firecrackers And Cheers Mark Celebrations At JD(U) Headquarters Amid Strong NDA Lead: WATCH

A wave of cheers and vibrant energy swept through the state capital today as supporters gathered outside the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] office to celebrate. The mood turned festive early in the day, and the crowd continued to swell as more people arrived with flags, party symbols, and slogans that echoed through the streets.

Patna, Bihar: Supporters celebrate outside the JD(U) office pic.twitter.com/lWxUpzRArF — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2025

Supporters poured into the party office the moment early election trends hinted at a strong performance by the NDA alliance and a striking resurgence for JD(U) in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Party workers set off firecrackers, waved flags, and cheered loudly as numbers on television screens began tilting decisively in favour of the ruling coalition. Many danced to upbeat drumbeats, while others offered sweets to fellow workers, convinced that the early momentum signaled a promising day ahead for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party.