Nitish To Remain Bihar CM? Suspense Builds Up As BJP Emerges To Be The Largest Party

While BJP suggests a coalition decision, JD(U) strategically projects Nitish Kumar as the central figure, evident in Patna's posters emphasising his continued power and relevance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Suspense builds up over the chief minister's face in Bihar as the BJP emerges to be the largest party in early trends, with counting of votes still underway. BJP leader Vinod Tawde said that the CM will be decided after consulting all five parties of the ruling NDA.  

As the NDA appeared headed for a sweeping victory in Bihar on Friday, Patna’s skyline delivered a message of its own — bold, swaggering and singularly focused on Nitish Kumar.

By mid-morning, with the NDA’s lead solidifying, fresh posters mushroomed across the capital, each making it abundantly clear who the JD(U) sees as the axis of power in the state.

Outside the chief minister’s residence, a towering poster quickly became the talk of the city: Nitish Kumar standing tall beside a crouched tiger, emblasoned with the tagline “Tiger abhi zinda hai”, the tiger is still alive. The symbolism wasn’t coy. It was forceful, victorious and unmistakably crafted to set the narrative before the final numbers rolled in.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 03:17 PM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
