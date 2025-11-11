Explorer
(Source: Matrize IANS)
Check POLSTRAT Exit Poll: NDA Predicted To Lead In Bihar, Mahagathbandhan Trails Behind
The POLSTRAT Exit Poll has predicted a lead for the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections, projecting between 133 and 148 seats for the ruling alliance. The Mahagathbandhan is expected to finish behind with 87 to 102 seats, while others may secure 3 to 5 seats. The forecast indicates a competitive contest but suggests the NDA holds a clear advantage as the state awaits the official results.
Seat Projection:
NDA: 133-148
Mahagathbandhan: 87-102
Others: 3-5
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Election 2025 News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
States
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Advertisement
Election 2025
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
Election 2025
7 Photos
Rahul Gandhi Joins Congress's 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' Padyatra In Bihar's Begusarai – IN PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement