Check POLSTRAT Exit Poll: NDA Predicted To Lead In Bihar, Mahagathbandhan Trails Behind

The POLSTRAT Exit Poll has predicted a lead for the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections, projecting between 133 and 148 seats for the ruling alliance. The Mahagathbandhan is expected to finish behind with 87 to 102 seats, while others may secure 3 to 5 seats. The forecast indicates a competitive contest but suggests the NDA holds a clear advantage as the state awaits the official results.

Seat Projection:

NDA: 133-148

Mahagathbandhan: 87-102

Others: 3-5