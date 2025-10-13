Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Charges Framed Against Tejashwi Yadav In IRCTC Hotel Scam — Can He Still Contest Bihar Elections?

Charges Framed Against Tejashwi Yadav In IRCTC Hotel Scam — Can He Still Contest Bihar Elections?

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the allotment of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels, one in Ranchi and another in Puri.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has formally framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, their son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with other accused in the IRCTC hotel scam case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the allotment of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels, one in Ranchi and another in Puri.

Charges Against the Yadav Family

The court has found sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused under charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and cheating. It was observed that irregularities took place in the tendering process, and a beneficiary company was allegedly favoured in winning the contract. In return, it is alleged that valuable land properties were transferred to the Yadav family as illegal gratification.

The case relates to tenders issued for the maintenance and operation of two IRCTC hotels located in Ranchi and Puri. According to the CBI, the tenders were irregularly awarded to Sujata Hotels, a private firm, through the misuse of political and administrative influence. In exchange, prime plots of land in Patna were allegedly transferred to Lalu Prasad’s family at prices much lower than market rates. The CBI filed the FIR in 2017, followed by multiple charge sheets after investigation.

Can Tejashwi Yadav Still Contest Elections?

Tejashwi Yadav remains eligible to contest elections as of now. Under Indian law, being charged in a case does not disqualify a person from contesting. Disqualification occurs only upon conviction.

As per Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a person becomes ineligible to contest or hold elected office only if convicted of a serious offence and sentenced to two years or more in prison.

Therefore, while the court’s framing of charges marks a significant development, Tejashwi Yadav can legally contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections unless and until he is found guilty and sentenced by the court.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections Tejashwi Yadav 'tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Yadav Election IRCTC Hotel Scam
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
World
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
World
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
Advertisement

Videos

IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: Rabri Devi Refuses to Admit Charges, Lalu Family to Contest Case | ABP News
Lalu Yadav Faces Legal Setback, Court Likely To Frames Charges in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget