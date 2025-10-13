The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has formally framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, their son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with other accused in the IRCTC hotel scam case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the allotment of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels, one in Ranchi and another in Puri.

Charges Against the Yadav Family

The court has found sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused under charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and cheating. It was observed that irregularities took place in the tendering process, and a beneficiary company was allegedly favoured in winning the contract. In return, it is alleged that valuable land properties were transferred to the Yadav family as illegal gratification.

The case relates to tenders issued for the maintenance and operation of two IRCTC hotels located in Ranchi and Puri. According to the CBI, the tenders were irregularly awarded to Sujata Hotels, a private firm, through the misuse of political and administrative influence. In exchange, prime plots of land in Patna were allegedly transferred to Lalu Prasad’s family at prices much lower than market rates. The CBI filed the FIR in 2017, followed by multiple charge sheets after investigation.

Can Tejashwi Yadav Still Contest Elections?

Tejashwi Yadav remains eligible to contest elections as of now. Under Indian law, being charged in a case does not disqualify a person from contesting. Disqualification occurs only upon conviction.

As per Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a person becomes ineligible to contest or hold elected office only if convicted of a serious offence and sentenced to two years or more in prison.

Therefore, while the court’s framing of charges marks a significant development, Tejashwi Yadav can legally contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections unless and until he is found guilty and sentenced by the court.