Chaos At Kaimur Counting Centre As BSP Supporters Clash With Police, Several Officers Injured

A tense scene unfolded on Friday evening (November 14, 2025) outside the vote counting centre in Mohania, Kaimur, as supporters of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate clashed with police. The unrest erupted when a group of demonstrators, frustrated over delayed results, hurled bricks and stones, injuring several officers. Amid the chaos, a Scorpio vehicle was reportedly set ablaze.

The BSP candidate at the centre of the incident, Satish Kumar Singh Yadav, is contesting the Ramgarh assembly seat. Counting for the seat is scheduled in 25 rounds, and after 24 rounds, Satish Kumar had secured 70,835 votes. Close on his heels, BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh is in second place, while RJD’s Ajit Kumar occupies third. With just one round remaining at the time of reporting, the margin between the leading candidates stood at a razor-thin 175 votes, leaving the final outcome uncertain.

The unrest erupted as BSP supporters grew agitated over what they perceived as delays in the announcement of results. When police intervened to restore order, the protesters responded by pelting stones. Authorities reported 3 to 4 officers injured, with some sustaining bleeding from their heads and noses. Emergency medical assistance was promptly provided at the scene.

Bihar’s assembly elections were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with counting taking place today. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to be heading for a decisive victory across the state, Kaimur remains the sole counting centre to witness such violent incidents.